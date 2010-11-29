Wedding: Toni Ann Napolitano and Steven Danza

Napolitano-Danza

Toni Ann Napolitano and Steven Danza were married Nov. 7 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Valley Stream. The reception was at the Coral House in Baldwin. She is a hairdresser for the Lemon Tree in Medford and is the daughter of August Napolitano of Port Jefferson Station and the late Anita Napolitano. The bridegroom is a bus driver/cleaner for the Herrick School District and is the son of Tom Danza of Valley Stream and the late Annette Danza. The bride graduated from Comsewogue High School. The groom graduated from Valley Stream Central High School. They live in Port Jefferson Station.