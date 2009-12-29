Wedding: Vanita Jain and Kevin Porter

Jain-Porter

Vanita Jain and Kevin Porter were married Aug. 15 at Bedford Village Inn in Bedford, N.H., with a reception following. She is an internal medicine resident for Norwalk (Conn.) Hospital and is the daughter of Jitender and Neelam Jain of Concord, N.H. The bridegroom is a director of lending for Housing Development Fund Inc. in Stamford, Conn., and is the son of Bruce and Linda Porter of Huntington. Both the bride and groom earned bachelor degrees from Bates College. The bride earned a doctor of osteopathic medicine from University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. The groom earned a master's in economics from The New School. They live in Norwalk.