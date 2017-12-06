Six women on Wednesday sued Harvey Weinstein and the film studio he co-founded, alleging a vast scheme that enabled the movie producer to sexually assault and harass women for decades.

The federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, seeks class action status, saying these six women represent “hundreds” of women who were also victimized by Weinstein.

The plaintiffs are Louisette Geiss, Katherine Kendall, Zoe Brock, Sarah Ann Masse, Melissa Sagemiller and Nannette Klatt.

The lawsuit – filed against the movie mogul, The Weinstein Company and members of its board of directors, and Miramax – accused Weinstein and associates of engaging in a pattern of harassment, extortion and cover-up, equating it to racketeering.

“Weinstein’s widespread sexual misconduct did not occur without the help of others,” the lawsuit said. “Rather, over time, Weinstein enlisted the aid of the Complicit Producers , along with other firms and individuals, to facilitate and conceal his pattern of unwanted sexual conduct.”

The lawsuit alleged that the six women – actresses and others in the film industry – were invited to auditions, office meetings, hotels rooms to discuss projects with Weinstein. But once there, the women said Weinstein demanded sexual favors, and when they declined he threatened to ruin their careers.

“Without me, you will never work again,” Klatt alleged Weinstein said to her during an audition after she refused his demand that she disrobe and show her breasts to him.

Weinstein was fired by his company in October, then expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America and the Television Academy after women – some of them well-known actresses – publicly accused him of sexual misconduct spanning several decades.

Several criminal investigations into Weinstein’s of his predatory behavior are underway in New York City and in other cities.