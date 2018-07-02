Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on a third sex crime, accused by a Manhattan grand jury of engaging in forcible oral sex with an unnamed alleged victim on July 10, 2006.

The new indictment also added two counts that would carry an enhanced penalty of no less than 10 years up to life against Weinstein, accusing him of Predatory Sexual Assault for engaging in sexual assaults and an underlying pattern of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, 66, was charged last month with a first degree criminal sexual act for forcing a young actress to engage in oral sex in 2004, and two counts of rape for engaging in intercourse without consent with a woman in 2013, charges with a maximum prison term of 25 years.

The new indictment alleges that Weinstein committed a first degree criminal sexual act by performing oral sex on a woman through “forcible compulsion.” That act and the 2013 alleged rape are the basis for two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault.

“A Manhattan grand jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offense that exist under New York’s penal law,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the previous charges and was released on bail. His lawyer Benjamin Brafman had no immediate comment on the new charges. No date has been scheduled for his arraignment on the new charges.