A West Babylon man ran a 24-hour "major cocaine trafficking operation" out of a window in his home, authorities said Tuesday in announcing his indictment on multiple felony drug charges.

Encarnacion Reyes, 57, and unidentified associates sold cocaine from a "drive up window" adjacent to the garage of his Westchester Avenue home so buyers could walk or drive up to make their purchase, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said in a statement.

A multiagency investigation into Reyes began earlier this year after complaints of criminal activity at his home, Sini said.

“This is a major win for the Babylon community, who were vigilant in reporting this defendant’s alleged criminal activity to law enforcement and were an integral part of this investigation,” Sini said.

Along with the Suffolk district attorney's office, the Suffolk police department and the Drug Enforcement Administration's New York Drug Enforcement Task Force also took part in the investigation.

Reyes faces charges of operating as a major trafficker, first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also was charged with three misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Investigators from the agencies served a search warrant Aug. 13 at Reyes' home and recovered about 1.3 kilos of cocaine, more than $16,000 in cash, various paraphernalia for drug packaging, a money counter and six cellphones, prosecutors said.

Reyes sold cocaine for $100 per gram, a high price point because of a shortage in supply caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Sini said. Surveillance revealed that Reyes purchased large quantities of cocaine and used his home to process and resell the drug, according to Sini.

Sini said Reyes also ran illegal dice and card games out of his home and surveillance revealed that often there were more than 20 people in the house.

Reyes was arraigned by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei and bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond. He’s due back in court on Oct. 6.