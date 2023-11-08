Bicyclist critical after being hit by SUV in West Babylon

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a crash at a West Babylon intersection Tuesday that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

Police said the driver of a 2008 Ford Escape was heading south on Route 109 at 4:22 p.m. when the SUV struck a male bicyclist crossing the roadway eastbound at the East Drive intersection.

The bicyclist, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was admitted in critical condition, the police said. The 31-year-old driver and her 6-year-old male passenger were not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. The police did not immediately release additional details about the crash, including who had the right of way at the intersection.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.