    Long Island

    West Islip High School homecoming 2017

    West Islip High School held its homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. This followed the school's annual competition to crown the homecoming king and queen -- called Mr. and Miss West Islip -- on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Share your Long Island homecoming photos by emailing rachel.weiss@newsday.com.

    Jake Dieli and Lisa Esposito were crowned Mr.
    (Credit: Rachel Weiss)

    Jake Dieli and Lisa Esposito were crowned Mr. and Miss West Islip and celebrated at their school's homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.

