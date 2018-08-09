Long Islanders and bagels go together like stars and the night sky. So, why not look to the stars to determine which breakfast classic is best for you?

We’ve matched up a dozen bagels with the astrological signs they seem to fit. Since every bagel lover has a zodiac sign, make sure to “spread” this out to your friends.

Aries: March 21 - April 19 Aries are passionate, so a jalapeño bagel has the same bite as your fiery personality. Since you're a risk-taker, see if you survive adding a jalapeño cream cheese schmear.

Taurus: April 20 - May 20 Tauruses love food and luxuries -- so what better treat to indulge in than a chocolate chip bagel, preferably while lounging in the Hamptons? It's just as sweet as you are!

Gemini: May 21 - June 20 Geminis are full of mystery and like to keep people guessing. A pizza bagel serves as a breakfast delight with a dinner twist. No one will expect you to order this at 9 a.m. -- and that's exactly why you'll do it, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 - July 22 Blueberries are a summertime staple, and even after your birthday season is over, nostalgic Cancers will still long for a fruity treat. Just be sensitive and don't smush the blueberries.

Leo: July 23 - Aug. 22 Leos are warm and everyone's best friend, but are also known for their egos. A toasty Asiago cheese bagel is a favorite among bagel lovers -- just don't let it get to your head.

Virgo: Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Virgos aren't boring -- they just happen to enjoy the simple things in life and they don't have time to play games. So just sit back with a sesame bagel and a cup of black coffee on the side.

Libra: Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Libras are all about balance, but sometimes struggle to make a decision. Should you get an egg bagel or an everything bagel? Don't hold up the line -- just get both!

Scorpio: Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Scorpios are protective and tough, but let's face it: You're always salty about something. Get yourself the bagel to match.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 - Dec. 21 If there's one thing a Sagittarius adores, it's adventure. You never know what you're going to get with a cinnamon raisin bagel -- sweetness, saltiness and a surprise in every bite.

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19 Capricorns are hard workers, but have a secretive, sensitive side. Some might say they have many layers, making an onion bagel ideal for you.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 - Feb. 18 Aquarians can be free spirits and rule-breakers. A French toast bagel is ideal because it's not just one breakfast food -- technically, it's two. And you'll just love all the powdered sugar on top.