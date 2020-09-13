New York State has sent firefighters to help battle the massive blazes engulfing the western United States right now, but that's not the only way New Yorkers can help with relief efforts.

With fires stretching across thousands of square miles in California, Oregon and elsewhere, displacing tens of thousands of people and killing at least 31, relief organizations are seeking financial donations to provide food, shelter, medicine and other necessities to those impacted by the blazes and to first responders fighting them.

Long Islanders looking to get involved have a range of options to chose from. Here are some:

The American Red Cross The American Red Cross is accepting donations for its wildfire response effort. The organization has hundreds of disaster workers involved in the effort and has served more than 40,000 meals and snacks in the region so far. "Red Cross disaster workers are focused on providing food, shelter, relief supplies and comfort to the thousands of people forced from their homes," the group's website reads. "We will be there for as long as it takes."

Food banks A number of food banks are ramping up efforts to get meals to people impacted by the fires. In California, Redwood Empire Food Bank and Napa Valley Food Bank are asking for financial contributions. Further north, Oregon Food Bank and Second Harvest, of Washington, are also taking donations.

Center for Disaster Philanthropy Calling 2020 "one of the worst wildfire years in history," the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., invites the public to make donations, and to specify the state in which that money should be spent. The group focuses on the "tactical allocation of funds across the entire disaster life cycle, from disaster preparedness to long-term recovery," according to its website.

California Fire Foundation The California Fire Foundation runs multiple relief programs, including one that provides immediate cash assistance to victims and another that supports firefighters. "These programs support critical needs of those touched by natural disaster," the group's webpage reads, "from immediate assistance to long-term recovery."