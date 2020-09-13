TODAY'S PAPER
Relief organizations accepting donations for West Coast wildfire victims

Beth Deleo holds her dog as Ben Quaempts

Beth Deleo holds her dog as Ben Quaempts loads donated items into their van at the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge in Oak Grove, Ore., on Sunday. The two have been living in their van for the past several days after evacuating from Molalla, Oregon, which was threatened by the Riverside Fire. Credit: AP/John Locher

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
New York State has sent firefighters to help battle the massive blazes engulfing the western United States right now, but that's not the only way New Yorkers can help with relief efforts.

With fires stretching across thousands of square miles in California, Oregon and elsewhere, displacing tens of thousands of people and killing at least 31, relief organizations are seeking financial donations to provide food, shelter, medicine and other necessities to those impacted by the blazes and to first responders fighting them.

Long Islanders looking to get involved have a range of options to chose from. Here are some:

The American Red Cross

Food banks

Center for Disaster Philanthropy

California Fire Foundation

GoFundMe

