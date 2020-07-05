Dozens call for William Floyd statue in Shirley to be removed

More than 50 protesters Sunday afternoon called to remove a Shirley statue of William Floyd, a Declaration of Independence signer and slave owner, in the wake of police violence.

Standing at the corners in front of and across from the seven-foot tall statue of Floyd, the crowd chanted “Black lives matter” and “William Floyd must go.” A handful of counterprotesters stood in front of the statue.

Desiree Magee, 27 of Shirley, who started an online petition to move the statue to its former location or his former estate, said his role as a slave owner means he shouldn’t be honored at the busy intersection of William Floyd Parkway and Montauk Highway.

“He stands for racism,” she said. In the racially and ethnically diverse community, she said a statue to a slave owner is a “smack in the face” and should be replaced by someone the community could agree on.

Protest organizer Monique Fitzgerald, 41 of Bellport, said, “There was no good slave owner. I’m tired of that narrative being pushed.”

William Floyd’s name is on the major north-south parkway and the school district. Magee said they weren’t calling for his name to be removed from place locations, noting he signed the Declaration of Independence.

The statue was erected at the county-owned intersection in 2013, donated to the William Floyd Community Summit, a grassroots organization that includes a beautification committee that maintains the corner.

Deceased Brooklyn artist Santo Matarazzo, who had a summer house in Mastic Beach, sculpted and donated the statue, according to Beth Wahl, president of the William Floyd Community Summit.

Wahl said she opposed any effort to remove the statue.

“William Floyd risked his life, his property and everything to take a stand,” she said. “Slavery is abhorrent. It’s horrible. Unfortunately at the time, it was not abhorrent.”

“What we can’t understand is how removing a statue is going to bring change to the legitimate issues of inequality or police brutality or whatever legitimate issues there are,” Wahl said. “If they took the statues down, it’s not going to do one thing for the issues they have.”

She called protesting “their right. It’s not their right to take down our statue.”

Suffolk Legis. Rudy Sunderman (R-Shirley) said he has met at his office with organizers who wanted the statue removed and has more meetings scheduled.

“I don’t feel we should be rushing to any decisions that we should be taking down statues at this time,” he said. “We can’t erase history.”