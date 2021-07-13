Public hearing set as environmental review of Empire Wind begins

The last of three public meetings to set the stage for an environmental review of the Empire Wind project is being held online Tuesday, as the 174-turbine project moves toward producing electricity by 2025.

The so-called scoping meetings held by the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are an opportunity for individuals and groups to suggest directions and information to guide the environmental review of the project, which is proposed for about 79,000 acres of the Atlantic Ocean 14 miles from Long Beach. The project array, described by one federal official as shaped like a pizza slice, will feature turbines up to 951 feet tall to the tip of their blades, as well as two offshore substations and cables that will enter the grid in Brooklyn, Long Beach and Hempstead Town.

Speakers for the Tuesday online meeting at 1 p.m. can register here. Information about the meetings and other ways to comment can be found here.

Developer Equinor has already released a voluminous construction and operation plan on the BOEM website, one that includes video simulations of the visual impact from Jones Beach and New Jersey. The company also gave a detailed presentation during the BOEM public meeting June 30.

Laura Morales, director of permitting for Equinor, said the project is a joint venture between Equinor and BP Wind Energy, with the first power from the turbines expected to arrive on the grid in 2025. She noted the operations and maintenance center for both phases of the array will be built in Brooklyn, where Empire Wind 1 will land its cable.

Morales noted the undersea cables would be 15 feet or more under the sea bed in federal waters, and 6 feet in state and other nonfederal waters, before reaching land. The project recently reduced the number of underwater foundations to 176 from an initially planned 242, she said. The arrays will be lit and marked for aviation and navigation, Morales said, and there will be a 1-mile setback from shipping lanes.

The deadline for public comments on the scoping phase of the environmental review ends July 26. There will be a 45-day comment period once BOEM finishes the environmental review, before the final environmental impact statement is published. In all, the environmental review of Empire’s plan will take around two years, BOEM officials said.

Two previous online meetings featured speakers from environmental activists eager to see the project get underway to fishing representatives anxious to assure that fishermen are properly compensated for impacts because of construction and loss of fishing grounds.

One speaker, Michael Halprin, said he was particularly concerned about visual and cemeterial impacts of the wind farm, as he and around 750 other people cast the cremated remains of loved ones at a point on the Long Beach boardwalk.

"It really does disturb me in my soul to see this in many ways come to the point where I would be seeing a wind farm on this place where I can commemorate my mother," Halprin said, adding that the visual impact on the horizon was also a concern. "I really want to preserve that view of eternity — it’s like nowhere else in the world — for generations come."

Another speaker who listed himself only as "Charles" noted that the project cables would be working their way "under public parks and streets" and that this "physical invasion of real estate" should net local municipalities and citizens "compensation" over and above any negotiated community benefits package from the developer.

For local homeowners, "There should be a reduction in property taxes, perhaps in the form of an annual payment in lieu of taxes," Charles said.

Adrienne Esposito, a longtime wind-energy advocate at Citizens Campaign for the Environment, an activist group, said potential visible and wildlife impacts of wind farms should be viewed not in isolation but in comparison to traditional fossil-fuel plants. "I feel like it’s unreasonable for some to expect that wind farms [be] invisible," she said.

Another speaker requested that BOEM detail the anticipated number of birds that might be killed by the spinning turbines, with lights that can attract migrating birds flying at night or in fog. "Personally I think this project is something that will cause a lot of harm to sea birds that are already having a hard time," said Alex Valesso. "And I’d just like to understand exactly what that impact is expected to be."