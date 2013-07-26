Winner: Al Gunther

Al GuntherTennis coach

Al Gunther of Setauket recently received the Arthur Ashe Multicultural Award from the U.S. Tennis Association's Long Island Region for his efforts "embracing diversity, serving as an ambassador for the game of tennis, and exhibiting an unmatched sportsmanship and love of the game," the organization said. Gunther is a tennis coach at Uniondale High School, where he led his team this year to a Conference 4B Championship. He is also credited with ensuring that his players can compete by collecting tennis rackets and restringing them at his own expense.