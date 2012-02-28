TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Amy Jo Southworth

Amy Jo Southworth

specialist

Amy Jo Southworth of Sayville has received the Gale Conference Fellow Award from the New York Library Association's Section of School Librarians based on her contributions to the library field. Southworth is a library media specialist at Bay Shore High School and before that taught at New Mexico State University as well as on the Eastern Navajo Reservation in New Mexico. She has also been an editorial assistant at Accounting Technology magazine and is a member of the American and New York library associations.

