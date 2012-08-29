Winner: Anuli E. Erike

Anuli A. ErikeNurse

Anuli A. Erike of Freeport has received the 2012 Nursing Excellence Award from the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council based on her "outstanding leadership and clinical practice." Erike is a staff nurse in Nassau University Medical Center's Orthopedic/Bariatric Unit and is credited with helping the hospital to achieve a designation as a Bariatric Center of Excellence. She has also worked to fund a medical mission to teach hospital patients in Nigeria about diabetes care and prevention and has collaborated with the Village of Freeport to produce public service health segments for local television about diabetes prevention.