TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Winner: Anuli E. Erike

Print

Anuli A. ErikeNurse

Anuli A. Erike of Freeport has received the 2012 Nursing Excellence Award from the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council based on her "outstanding leadership and clinical practice." Erike is a staff nurse in Nassau University Medical Center's Orthopedic/Bariatric Unit and is credited with helping the hospital to achieve a designation as a Bariatric Center of Excellence. She has also worked to fund a medical mission to teach hospital patients in Nigeria about diabetes care and prevention and has collaborated with the Village of Freeport to produce public service health segments for local television about diabetes prevention.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Brokers said the inventory of homes for sale LI home prices move up again; inventory rising
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Wynton Marsalis, Erwin Staller and Pearl (Freddie) Staller LI developer and philanthropist dies at 97
The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed Sunrise Highway reopens hours after truck crash
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case