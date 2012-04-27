TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Brian Dowd

Brian DowdCurriculum associate

Brian Dowd of Massapequa has been named Supervisor of the Year by the New York State Council of Social Studies based on his dedication and service to students. Dowd is the K-12 social studies curriculum associate for Massapequa Union Free School District, where he has worked his entire 34-year career. Dowd supervises more than 41 social studies teachers and the curriculums for each grade level. He has also served as president of the New York State Social Studies Supervisors Association and co-president of the Long Island Council for Social Studies.

