TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Winner: Cathy Donnelly

Print

Cathy DonnellyNurse

Cathy Donnelly of Massapequa has received the Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for exemplifying the organization's mission values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence. Donnelly is a licensed practical nurse at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip, where she has served for more than 20 years. She is also a member of Catholic Health Services and was nominated for the honor by her colleagues based on her "outstanding qualities," center officials said.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Wynton Marsalis, Erwin Staller and Pearl (Freddie) Staller LI developer and philanthropist dies at 97
The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed Sunrise Highway reopens hours after truck crash
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Sunny and chilly weekend
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen Cops: Expect traffic delays during officer's services