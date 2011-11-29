TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Charles Dorego

Charles DoregoAttorney

Charles Dorego of Floral Park has received the Jim Berg Memorial Award from Outreach, a Queens-based alcohol and substance abuse treatment agency. Dorego, who was honored based on his contributions to the organization, is senior vice president and general counsel of Glenwood Management in Manhattan, and before that he spent 18 years at the law firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan in Manhattan. He is also on the board of trustees for the nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance and is active with the Litwin Foundation and Real Estate Board of New York.

