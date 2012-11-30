TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Charles V. Sulc

Charles V. Sulc
Superintendent

Charles V. Sulc of Miller Place recently received the Sister Rose Aquin Caimano Distinguished Administrator Award from the New York State Association of Foreign Language Teachers in recognition of his "exemplary support of foreign language education." Sulc is superintendent of Massapequa Public Schools, where he is an "enthusiastic supporter" of the district's growing Mandarin Chinese program and helps maintain a quality German language program, the district said. He also approved the district's participation in the Foreign Language Association of Chairpersons & Supervisors' Assessment Consortium.

