Winner: Craig Morris

Craig MorrisAccountant

Craig Morris of Plainview recently received the Distinguished Service Award from the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants' Nassau County chapter based on his "outstanding service" to the society and profession. Morris is principal of the firm Craig Morris & Company in Syosset and has served as an executive board member, vice president, secretary and treasurer in the society, which he joined in 1976. He is also an adjunct professor of accounting at Adelphi University in Garden City and has served as an executive board member of the American Red Cross' Nassau Chapter.