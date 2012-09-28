TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Dana Robbins

Dana RobbinsEducator

Dana Robbins of Long Beach has been named 2012 New York State Teacher of the Year by the Gilder-Lehrman Institute of American History in Manhattan based on her commitment to teaching, use of creativity in the classroom and use of primary sources to engage students. Robbins is a social studies teacher at Massapequa High School, where she volunteers to assist students participating in National History Day, an annual academic competition. She is also a member of the Long Island Council for the Social Studies. For winning the award she received $1,000 and an archive of books and historical resources for the high school.

