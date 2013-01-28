TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Winner: Daniel Garibaldi

Print

Daniel GaribaldiOphthalmologist

Daniel Garibaldi of Woodbury recently received the Banko Award from the New York Grand Lodge, Order Sons of Italy's Gift of Sight Program for conducting research to aid in the development of new technologies to further advancements in eye surgery. Garibaldi is a board-certified ophthalmologist with Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island and previously served as assistant chief of service and a clinical instructor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine's Wilmer Eye Institute. He also has served as reviewer for numerous peer-reviewed ophthalmic journals.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Wynton Marsalis, Erwin Staller and Pearl (Freddie) Staller LI developer and philanthropist dies at 97
The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway were closed Sunrise Highway reopens hours after truck crash
Investigators at the scene Wednesday of the friendly 2nd arrest made in friendly fire shooting case
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Sunny and chilly weekend
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen Cops: Expect traffic delays during officer's services