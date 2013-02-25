Winner: Daniel Haubrick

TODAY'S PAPER
Daniel Haubrick

Daniel HaubrickDistribution director

Daniel Haubrick, of East Meadow, recently received the Living the Mission Award from Catholic Health Services for exemplifying the organization's values of respect, justice, integrity and excellence. Haubrick currently serves as distribution director for Catholic Health Services' Department of Materials Management/Purchasing and has previously held the position of materials manager with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. He was nominated for the honor by his colleagues.

