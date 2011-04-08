TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Dominic J. Marino

Dominic J. Marino

Dr. Dominic J. Marino of Smithtown was honored last month by the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation at its fourth annual charity ball based on his efforts "as a pioneer in the field of Chiari-like malformation and syringomyelia in dogs." Marino is chairman of surgery and chief of staff at Long Island Veterinary Specialists in Plainview and is a founding board member of the New York Veterinary Foundation. He is also the veterinary surgeon for the New York City, Nassau County and Suffolk County police departments and is on the executive board of the Police Surgeons Benevolent Association.

