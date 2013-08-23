Winner: Douglas C. Manditch

TODAY'S PAPER
Douglas C. Manditch of St. James has been named Humanitarian of the Year by Cooley's Anemia Foundation, Suffolk County Chapter, in recognition of his efforts "devoting countless hours to many worthwhile causes," the organization said. Manditch, a 48-year veteran in the banking industry, is chairman and CEO of Empire National Bank and a founder of the Long Island Commercial Bank and Long Island Financial Corporation. He is also on the corporate board of directors of the YMCA of Long Island and the Clark Gillies Foundation, co-chair of the Suffolk County Coalition Against Domestic Violence honorary board, and an honorary member of Friends of Sagamore Hill.

