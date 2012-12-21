Winner: Douglas Futuyma

Douglas FutuymaProfessor

Douglas Futuyma of Stony Brook has received the Joseph Leidy Award for Research Achievement from Drexel University's Academy of Natural Sciences based on his body of research and "keen ability to communicate complex ideas" to scientists, students and the public. Futuyma is a distinguished professor in Stony Brook University's Department of Ecology and Evolution and is the author of three undergraduate textbooks: "Evolution," "Evolutionary Biology" and "Science on Trial: The Case for Evolution." He also has served as president of the Society for the Study of Evolution, the American Society of Naturalists, and the American Institute of Biological Sciences.