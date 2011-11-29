TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Drew Eibach

Drew EibachSite coordinator

Drew Eibach of Merrick has received the Thomas A. Maul Direct Support Professional Excellence Award from the New York State Association of Regional Councils based on her "excellence, creativity and commitment" in providing services to individuals with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Eibach is a site coordinator for the Greenhouse Program of AHRC Nassau, where she has worked for 30 years in a direct care support capacity. She also volunteers with the nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence and at various AHRC events and fundraisers.

