TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Evening
SEARCH
36° Good Evening
Long Island

Winner: E.J. Schwarz

Print

E.J. SchwarzSoccer volunteer

E.J. Schwarz of Northport was recently named Administrator of the Year by the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association based on her more than 30 years of service as a youth soccer volunteer. Schwarz has served as a coach, registrar, camp director and director of training development for the Long Island Junior Soccer League's Northport/Cow Harbor United Soccer Club and coached the club's girls team to national championships in 1997 and 1999. She is also a member of the Long Island Junior Soccer League Hall of Fame.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen Cops: Expect traffic delays during officer's services
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Decent Sunday, beware Monday snow
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the O'Neill: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
High school softball players can wear rubber cleats Is rule against metal softball cleats discriminatory?