Winner: E.J. Schwarz

E.J. SchwarzSoccer volunteer

E.J. Schwarz of Northport was recently named Administrator of the Year by the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association based on her more than 30 years of service as a youth soccer volunteer. Schwarz has served as a coach, registrar, camp director and director of training development for the Long Island Junior Soccer League's Northport/Cow Harbor United Soccer Club and coached the club's girls team to national championships in 1997 and 1999. She is also a member of the Long Island Junior Soccer League Hall of Fame.