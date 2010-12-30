TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: Eileen Obanhein

Eileen Obanhein

Respiratory specialist

Eileen Obanhein of Lynbrook received the Sister Mary Nadine Casey CIJ Award from Mercy Medical Center for personifying the values of the Rockville Centre facility. Her career began as a respiratory therapy assistant at Mercy in 1981, and she earned certification as neonatal and pediatric respiratory specialist in 1995. She's past president of Lynbrook Volunteer Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary and is a member of the Parish and Family Life Committee at Our Lady of Peace Parish and School in Lynbrook.

