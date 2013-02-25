Winner: Emma Q. Li

Emma Q. LiPharmaceutical chair

Emma Q. Li of Cold Spring Harbor was honored last month at the American Heart Association's 12th annual Long Island Go Red for Women Luncheon for her commitment to support and create awareness about heart disease and stroke, especially as it pertains to women. Li is founder and chairwoman of A&Z Pharmaceutical Inc. in Hauppauge, which has more than 160 employees and is branching out into nutraceutical products to export to China. The event was held at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.