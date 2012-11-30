Winner: Esther Sans Tekeuchi

TODAY'S PAPER
Esther Sans Takeuchi of Upton has received the 2013 E.V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry from the American Chemical Society based on her work developing the technology for the power source used in implantable cardiac defibrillators and for holding 153 patents -- more than any woman in the United States. Takeuchi is a distinguished professor with a joint appointment in Stony Brook University's Department of Chemistry and Department of Materials Science and is the chief scientist at Brookhaven National Laboratory. She is also a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame and the National Academy of Engineering.

