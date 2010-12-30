TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: F. Barry Florence

F. Barry Florence

Associate professor

Dr. F. Barry Florence of Commack recently received 2010's Stony Brook University Physicians Award for Excellence in Clinical Practice for "sustained commitment to excellence in patient care." He is an associate professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and directs the Ambulatory Surgery Center. Before joining Stony Brook, he was head of pediatric anesthesia and an associate medical director at the Surgical Center of Fairfield County in Connecticut for more than 10 years.

