Long Island

Winner: Francis J. Hicks

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Francis J. HicksVolunteerism

Francis J. Hicks of Huntington Station will receive the Older Adult Ministry Award from Flushing-based United Adult Ministries this week at its annual fundraising gala based on the "good works she does for senior citizens." Hicks is a volunteer at Central Presbyterian Church of Huntington, which she joined in 1970, and has served as a deacon as well as vice chair and chair of the deacons. She has also served as president, moderator and Naomi Circle Leader of the Women's Christian Council and is active with the Presbyterian Women of the Presbytery of Long Island, where she serves as historian and chair of arrangements, retreats and events.

