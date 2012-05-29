TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Winner: George Foundotos

George Foundotos

George Foundotos of St. James has received the Distinguished Service Award from the New York Society of Certified Public Accountants based on his "outstanding service" to the profession through public service, contributions to publications and other activities. Foundotos, a professor of accounting at Dowling College in Oakdale, was president of the society in 1998-99 and is current president of its political action committee. He has also served as president, president-elect, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the society's Suffolk Chapter and president of its Foundation for Accounting Education.

