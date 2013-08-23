TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
Long Island

Winner: Gustavo Gitlin

Print

Gustavo GitlinCantor

Gustavo Gitlin of Glen Cove was recently honored at a gala dinner-dance coordinated by Congregation Tifereth Israel in Glen Cove in recognition of his community leadership. Gitlin has served as the synagogue's cantor for the past 10 years since arriving from Argentina and holds board positions at the North Shore Sheltering Program, Glen Cove Youth Bureau, and the nonprofit La Fuerza Unida. He is also a familiar presence at Glen Cove Hospital, the Glen Cove Senior Center, and a number of other local senior facilities where he brings spiritual comfort to sick and elderly people.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

About 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Forecast: Snow, wintry mix expected overnight
Police at the crash scene on the Southern Police: Multiple injuries in Southern State crash
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd man charged in friendly fire shooting
CPA Anthony Basile working with Perry Vascellaro of LIers react to federal tax code changes