Winner: Gustavo Gitlin

Gustavo GitlinCantor

Gustavo Gitlin of Glen Cove was recently honored at a gala dinner-dance coordinated by Congregation Tifereth Israel in Glen Cove in recognition of his community leadership. Gitlin has served as the synagogue's cantor for the past 10 years since arriving from Argentina and holds board positions at the North Shore Sheltering Program, Glen Cove Youth Bureau, and the nonprofit La Fuerza Unida. He is also a familiar presence at Glen Cove Hospital, the Glen Cove Senior Center, and a number of other local senior facilities where he brings spiritual comfort to sick and elderly people.