Long Island

Winner: J. Michael Stanley

J. Michael StanleyManaging director

J. Michael Stanley of Rockville Centre was honored last month at Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City's Accountants & Bankers Reception in recognition of his "business accomplishments and commitment to community service," the organization said. Stanley is managing director of Manhattan-based factoring company Rosenthal & Rosenthal and a director and board member of the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he is also chairman of the finance committee. In addition, he sits on several other nonprofit boards including The Needlers Foundation and the Fashion Service Network.

