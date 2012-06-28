Winner: James Pi

TODAY'S PAPER
James Pi of Manhasset has received the inaugural Generation One Award from the nonprofit The Child Center of NY based on his efforts as an immigrant "who epitomizes the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit to which young people could aspire." Pi, chairman of Victoria Cruises in Woodside, was born in Shanghai and worked as an intern in a ship's galley and as a lieutenant in the Taiwan navy before coming to the United States in 1972. He is also a supporter of more than a dozen local and national philanthropic organizations.

