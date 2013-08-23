Winner: Jay Ratto

TODAY'S PAPER
Jay Ratto of Dix Hills has been named Associate of the Year by the Long Island Builders Institute in recognition of his work as the organization's associate vice president, co-chair of its annual trade expo, and chair of its annual golf outing committee. Ratto is president and owner of Calverton-based J. Ratto Landscaping and secretary of the Long Island Home Builders Care Development Corp., a charitable arm of the Long Island Builders Institute. The charitable arm has facilitated the construction of homes for veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ratto has supplied landscaping and design under that program for homes in Lake Ronkonkoma and Sound Beach.

