TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
29° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Winner: Jean-Pierre Lardoux

Print

Jean-Pierre LardouxPrincipal architect

Jean-Pierre Lardoux of Port Washington was recently honored at the 30th anniversary Gala of Options for Community Living in Smithtown based on his development and improvement of more than 50 homes for the nonprofit's residents. Lardoux, a registered architect in five states, is the founder and principal architect of Fusion Architecture in Plainview, which specializes in providing architectural services for local nonprofit organizations. He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
A chilly but sunny weekend sets the stage Forecast: Decent Sunday, beware Monday snow
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd suspect charged in friendly fire shooting
Merchant Marine and Navy veteran William Matthews salutes Vet keeps American Legion branch alive
Chris Pereira, 21, from Nassau Community College, wrestles Wrestling event aims to keep kids away from drugs
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots