Long Island

Winner: Jermaine Archer

Jermaine ArcherAssociate professor

Jermaine Archer of Deer Park recently received The Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching from the State University of New York for "consistently superior teaching and providing students with instruction of the highest quality," the organization said. Archer is an associate professor of American Studies at SUNY College at Old Westbury, where he is active in programming the college's Black History Month celebration and works on study-abroad initiatives with the Office of International Enrollment Services. He also has been published in numerous journals and made presentations at national and international conferences.

