Long Island

Winner: Jillian Beroza

Jillian Beroza

Jillian Beroza of Commack has received the 2011 International Design Award from the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies based on a poster she created to help the organization celebrate International Jewish Genealogy Month. Beroza is art director of HJMT Communications in Melville, a board member at large for the Jewish Genealogy Society of Long Island, and graphic designer of the chapter's newsletter. She is also a public relations volunteer with Central Park Medical Unit, a volunteer ambulance service in Manhattan.

