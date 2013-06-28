Winner: Joe Mamone

TODAY'S PAPER
Joe Mamone, of East Hampton, recently received the 2012 Diversity & Inclusion award from NRT LLC, a residential real estate brokerage company, in recognition of his enthusiasm for creating an inclusive environment, building relationships effectively with people of different backgrounds, and playing a key role in local cultural organizations. Mamone is president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Long Island and Queens and a member of the NRT Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council. He also supports the American Red Cross on Long Island and the Woodbury nonprofit, Pet Peeves.

