Winner: John Broderick

John BroderickEducator

John Broderick of North Babylon has been named 2013 Work Experience Coordinator of the Year by the Work Experience Coordinators' Association of N.Y. State for contributions as Labor Department liaison. He's a work experience coordinator at Nassau BOCES' Joseph M. Barry Career & Technical Education Center and served the association as legal interpreter by deciphering and implementing new child labor laws for the past decade. Before that, he was a business teacher and a substitute teacher in the Roosevelt and North Babylon school districts, respectively.