TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Evening
SEARCH
33° Good Evening
Long Island

Winner: Joseph Celentano

Print

Joseph CelentanoEngineering

consulting

Joseph Celentano of Commack has been named 2011 Principal of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York for contributions to the consulting engineering community. Celentano, the president of Gibbons, Esposito & Boyce Engineers in Uniondale, was also the founder of HiRise Engineering in Uniondale and has worked for New York State's Department of Transportation Region 10. He is also active in the American Council of Engineering Companies, National Society of Professional Engineering, and the Institute of Transportation Engineers.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump is seen Friday in the 1600: Trump never gets tired of make-believe winning
Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following Disgraced ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner released from prison
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at De Blasio on presidential run: 'I have not ruled it out'
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy Miranda Lambert announces marriage: 'My heart is full'
Lee Radziwill at a Mass for John F. Society grande dame Lee Radziwill dies at 85
Accumulation of 1 to 1.5 inches is predicted Forecast: Snow, wintry mix, rain before messy commute