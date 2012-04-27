Winner: Joseph S.B. Mitchell

Joseph S.B.

MitchellProfessor

Joseph S.B. Mitchell of Port Jefferson was recently among 46 fellows selected nationwide by the Association for Computing Machinery for 2011 based on his contributions to geometric computing and approximation algorithms. Mitchell is a professor in the Department of Applied Mathematics & Statistics and a research professor of computer science at Stony Brook University, and he also serves on the editorial boards of four computational geometry journals. He is currently working on a major application to assist air traffic controllers reroute airplanes around inclement weather.