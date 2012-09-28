TODAY'S PAPER
Winner: Karen Boorshtein

Karen BoorshteinChief executive

Karen Boorshtein of Hauppauge recently received the Sandy Lenz and Jim Harnett Community Service Award from the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island for her "outstanding contributions" in addressing the needs of vulnerable families and individuals in our communities. Boorshtein is president and chief executive of the nonprofit Family Service League, which she joined in 1993. She is also involved with Island Harvest in Mineola, the Health & Welfare Council of Long Island, and the United Way of Long Island's Agency Executives Council.

