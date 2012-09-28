Winner: Karen Lange
Karen LangeNurse
Karen Lange of Setauket has received the 2012 Nurse of Excellence Award from the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council based on her "demonstration of leadership and quality performance." Lange, a registered nurse, is director of medical-surgical nursing at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, which she joined in 1974 as a licensed practical nurse on a medical unit. She is also president of the American Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses' Long Island Chapter and serves on the academy's task force for recertification review.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.