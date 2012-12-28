Winner: Kathleen Garfield

TODAY'S PAPER
Kathleen Garfield

Kathleen Garfield

Kathleen Garfield of Island Park has received a 2012 SOAR (Superintendent's Outstanding Appreciation Recognition) Award from the Island Park School District in recognition of her "exceptional work ethic, performance, and commitment to excellence." Garfield is a special-education teacher as well as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Francis X. Hegarty Elementary School in Island Park, which she joined in 1985. She also serves on numerous school and professional development committees, provides English language arts training to her colleagues, and proctors New York State assessment exams.

