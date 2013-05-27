Winner: Katie Sobey

Katie SobeyNurse

Katie Sobey of Long Beach recently received the Extraordinary Meritorious Service Award by the MedicAlert Foundation for her efforts in assisting a MedicAlert member who experienced medical complications last year during superstorm Sandy. Sobey is an emergency room nurse at South Nassau Communities Hospital. She joined the Bellmore hospital in 2011. She is credited with calling MedicAlert's emergency response team to retrieve her patient's full medical history when the woman began having difficulty breathing following her family's emergency evacuation on a boat reserved for victims in need of medical attention.