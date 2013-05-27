TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
Long Island

Winner: Katie Sobey

Print

Katie SobeyNurse

Katie Sobey of Long Beach recently received the Extraordinary Meritorious Service Award by the MedicAlert Foundation for her efforts in assisting a MedicAlert member who experienced medical complications last year during superstorm Sandy. Sobey is an emergency room nurse at South Nassau Communities Hospital. She joined the Bellmore hospital in 2011. She is credited with calling MedicAlert's emergency response team to retrieve her patient's full medical history when the woman began having difficulty breathing following her family's emergency evacuation on a boat reserved for victims in need of medical attention.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police at the crash scene on the Southern Police: Man charged with DWI in crash that hurt 11
About 1 to 2 inches is predicted across Forecast: Snow, wintry mix expected overnight
Suffolk County police investigate a collision between a Police: Car hits pedestrian in Bay Shore 
Author and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker, center, talks to Genealogist: How to trace African-American roots
Detectives walk suspect Jagger Freeman out of the NYPD: 2nd man charged in friendly fire shooting
CPA Anthony Basile working with Perry Vascellaro of LIers react to federal tax code changes