Long Island

Winner: Laura Prince-Vomvos

Laura Prince-

Vomvos Real estate broker

Laura Prince-Vomvos of West Islip has received the 2013 Spirit Award from the Long Island Board of Realtors based on her "outstanding community service and positive impact on the region," the organization said. Prince-Vomvos is an associate real estate broker with Bay Shore-based firm Meg Smith and Associates and for the past four years has run the firm's Tidings for Tweens and Teens program, which provides gifts to local children during the holidays. This year she helped bring gifts to more than 100 teens and tweens as well as many who were affected by superstorm Sandy.

