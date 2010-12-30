Winner: Laurence Ballereau
Laurence Ballereau
Band director
Laurence Ballereau of Dix Hills recently received the Educator of Note Award at the Long Island Music Hall of Fame's induction gala for his innovative three-source curriculum for students interested in a career in the music industry. Ballereau is director of bands at Syosset High School and has helped the school achieve a five-time designation as a Grammy Signature School. He also has worked for 30 years composing, arranging and recording music for himself and independent artists.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.